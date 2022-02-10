Corner Market reopens for the first time since the start of the pandemic

After being closed for two years, the Corner Market convenience store reopened Monday, Feb. 7, as students returned to campus for in-person learning.

The market offers a variety of products such as food, drinks and school supplies.

The convenience store is open from 7:30 am to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays from 7:30 am to 2 p.m.

Long Beach State students, such as finance major Nicholas Ledesma, revealed their excitement to see the market open.

Ledesma said he returned to campus for his junior year and was happy to see the Corner Market open again.

“I used to come here a lot for the zingers and ramen noodles,” Ledesma said. “At one point, I couldn’t afford a lot of food around here.”

The finance major said the store is in a good location since most of his classes are by the college of business.

Some students visited the store for the first time, such as phycology major Leah Smith, who was new to campus after returning from online instruction this week.

“The store is in a good location,” Smith said. “I can grab something really quick on my way into campus.”

After getting some granola bars and chips on her way to class, Smith said she wished the store provided more beverage options, such as energy drinks, juices, and water.

Marketing and communications director, Rosa Hernandez, explained that the Corner Market was one of many stores on campus that closed in March 2020.

“When the campus transitioned to virtual learning it impacted the 49er shops immediately,” Hernandez said.

The 49er shops laid off around 600 employees, Hernandez said, a majority of which were students. She added that more staff are expected to be hired as other venues, such as the Nugget Grill & Pub, are expected to re-open.

“Future changes will be based on both traffic and staffing support available,” Hernandez said.