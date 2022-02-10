Revcom supporters march through CSULB campus to advocate pro-choice

The Revcoms, also known as, Revolutionary Communist Party supporters marched through Long Beach State’s upper campus Wednesday afternoon to advocate for a revolution against the U.S. government.

They believe that the only way to defeat America’s “capitalist-imperialist system,” is to organize a revolution of millions of people for “an all-out fight to overthrow this system” and implement a socialist system.

Demonstrators focused on the U.S. Supreme Court possibly ruling to overturn the case of Roe v. Wade. The pro-choice supporters say overturning the case would be similar to enslaving women.

However, Revcom supporter, Lucha Bright explained that their solution is to not use the democratic process to achieve their revolution.

“We are here to organize students to take up the fight for the right to abortion and get organized to transform the people for revolution,” they said.

Revcom demonstrators shouted through a bullhorn and called out students in the audience to get their attention, but very few people engaged with them.

“There is a blanket that is sitting on top of people right now, where they are not confronting the urgency of the situation,” Bright said.

The Revcoms also said they plan to visit other universities in the state to continue advocating for pro-choice, communism, equality amongst races and genders, and for the overthrow of the government.

“At this stage, we do not initiate violence,” Bright said. “At the point where you can make a revolution is where you have millions of people who are ready for an all-out fight.”

Revcom advocates plan to continue spreading their message at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 in front of the CSULB Bookstore.