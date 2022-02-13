CSULB students intrigued by Revcom speech calling for ‘revolution to overthrow capitalist-imperialist system’

Revcom supporters gathered in front of the bookstore Thursday afternoon to encourage CSULB students to prioritize the fight to “overthrow the whole capitalist-imperialist system.”

Revcom, also known as the Revolutionary Communist Party, advocates for pro-choice and equality among all races, genders, and sexual orientations by organizing “an all-out fight to overthrow this system” and implementing a socialist government.

The party’s main speaker, Lucha Bright has followed Revcom since they were in high school.

“We have to take to the streets and shake shit up like what happened two years ago,” Bright said, referencing the protests in 2020. “We have to take up the revolutionary leadership and work of Bob Avakian, who has developed a strategy for a real revolution to overthrow this system, not try to get a place in it.”

During her speech, Bright said students have to decide if they want to make a change and join their revolution or focus on their degrees and ignore the reality of people suffering under this system.

“If you are focusing on how to achieve what you have in mind, like trying to pursue your dreams, you’re ignoring what’s being shredded in front of you for society and for humanity,” they said.

Bright continued to argue for women’s rights and said the overturn of Roe v. Wade would be “equal to the forced enslavement of women.”

Kennedy Waters, a second-year psychology major, was intrigued by Bright’s message.

“I’m a humanitarian. I’m passionate about reform, revolution, pro-choice, and the LGBTQ fight is very important to me as well,” Waters said. “Their talk of a revolution really resonated with me. I want to support the revolution, to fight.”

CSULB student, Daniel Alkov who is in his second year of working towards his teaching credential for single-subject art has followed the Revcom party since last fall. While he would like to organize a socialist club on campus, he is skeptical of their idea to overthrow the system of government.

“We have to be practical [because] nobody believes they could overthrow the government at this point,” Alkov said. “If we had a socialist club on campus, we could examine their literature and see what parts we like, but to meet for social justice causes is always a good idea.”

The Revcoms plan to continue their speeches and demonstrations at UCLA next week.