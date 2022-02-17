CSU Chancellor resigns amid allegations of mishandling sexual harassment claims

By: Lauren Ramirez, Hannah Shields and Vincent Medina

California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, Feb. 17 amid claims of mishandling multiple sexual harassment allegations against a California State University, Fresno administrator.

Castro said in the CSU press release that it was an honor to serve as the chancellor for over eight years, and this was “the most difficult decision” of his professional life.

“While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary,” Castro said. “So the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

Long Beach State faculty members started a petition on Sunday, Feb. 6 calling for the CSU chancellor’s resignation in response to his failure “to appropriately respond to six years of [a] sexual harassment complaint against Frank Lamas,” according to the CFA.

Lillian Kimbell, Board of Trustee Chair, said the board of trustees appreciated Chancellor Castro’s cooperation “to step down for the benefit of the California State University system.”

CSU Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Relyea, will serve as acting chancellor until an interim chancellor has been named, according to the press release.

The CSU Board of Trustees plans to vote at their upcoming meeting on March 22 and 23, to call for a systemwide assessment of the CSU’s Title IX and civil rights training.

The Daily Forty-Niner has reached out to CSULB President Jane Close Conoley for comment. Further updates will be included soon.