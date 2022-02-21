The City of Long Beach is looking for volunteers to help with their annual homeless count

The City of Long Beach is looking for 250 volunteers to help conduct the 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) which is a community-wide effort event to help count people without housing on Thursday, Feb. 24.

To become a volunteer:

You must register

Be 18 years or older

Attend a virtual orientation and training prior to the day of the count

Commit to a three- to four-hour canvassing shift on February 24

All volunteers will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Volunteers must also wear face masks during the count.

All volunteers will report to The Grand at 4101 E Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90815 where on-site parking will be available.

If you are unable to volunteer, the city is also seeking donations of hygiene kits, gift cards, and socks. Monetary donations can be made online at Mayor’s Fund to End Homelessness.

Donations are also accepted by check and can be mailed to the Long Beach Community Foundation located at 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802. Checks should be made payable to “Long Beach Community Foundation,” and “Homeless Count – Mayor’s Fund” on your check’s memo section.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call the Multi-Service Center at 562-570-4499.