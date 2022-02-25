CSULB confirms original socially distanced ceremony plan will move forward

Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley announced via email on Friday, Feb. 25 that the university would be moving forward with its original socially distanced commencement ceremony plan.

The campus-wide email stated CSULB “explored many options to see what is possible within Angel Stadium” in order for the 12,000 graduates to be able to have their names read and walk the stage.

“Despite my genuine gratitude for our students’ advocacy and our best problem solving efforts, staffing availability and cost cause me to decide we will move forward with the original plan,” Conoley wrote in the email.

Conoley also mentioned the recent commencement survey that was offered to graduating seniors received a 33% response and “more than half of respondents signaled interest in this approach.”

“While I understand that many students and families will be disappointed, and I regret that very much, we will take this feedback and work into our planning for the future,” she wrote.

Due to the university’s decision to continue with the original plan, Conoley wrote she was “confident that Commencement 2022 will be a rewarding and celebratory experience” for Beach graduates because “Commencement 2021 was so well received.”

Beach graduates will also be receiving a minimum of 10 guest tickets for this year’s ceremony, which is a “significant increase from last year, and creating a unique experience for more than 120,000 guests,” according to the email.

“I look forward to seeing all of our graduating students at May’s commencement ceremonies,” Conoley wrote. “I offer to them now, as I will offer them then, our most enthusiastic best wishes and congratulations.”