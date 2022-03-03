Week of Welcome displays Student Success Center resources

Long Beach State held the first two days of its annual Week of Welcome event in the central quad and displayed campus clubs, organizations, departments and resources for students.

Taylor Buhler-Scott, Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) associate director of programs and communications said Week of Welcome gives a chance for campus organizations “to share their involvement with students.”

“It’s a great opportunity for general students to find where they belong and find opportunities for connection on campus,” Buhler-Scott said.

The event also allowed the Student Success Center to display its organizations such as the Women’s and Gender Equity Center (WGEC) and the University Writing Center (UWC).

WGEC coordinator, Pam Reyburn said the center has numerous events planned for this year’s Women’s History Month.

“For [this celebration], we are trying to be gender-inclusive,” Reyburn said. “We are also a center that has a feminist lens to issues traditionally relevant to women, but here we are very diversified in our activities.”

Reyburn also said the center has resources for all students and student-parents such as “Sisterfriends, a [organization] for women of color that have met every Thursday for the last 20 years.”

“We are a center that is open to all students of all gender identities. It’s a safe space,” Reyburn said.

The CSULB University Writing Center also displayed various workshops about writing styles such as MLA, APA and citation.

CSULB geography major and second-year graduate student, Ashley Guerrero is a peer tutor at the UWC, and said that “the center resources can help students with almost any writing project.”

“We are here to help at any point in the writing process whether it’s brainstorming or the final draft,” Guerrero said. “We offer a lot of resources for students and if they put in a request I’m sure we could find accommodations.”

UWC also holds hybrid appointment-based peer tutoring sessions on weekdays to collaborate and help students, according to Guerrero.

“Everyone needs a little help getting to the finish line,” Guerrero said.