Campus police arrest a man for indecent exposure at University Library

Long Beach State police arrested a man for public masturbation inside the University Library on Wednesday afternoon, according to the University Police Department.

The man, identified as Stephen Lim, a 25-year-old former CSULB student, had been reported by female students who said they saw him as they studied on the fourth and fifth floors of the library.

A female CSULB student said she saw Lim staring at her while he masturbated in a booth on the fourth floor of the library, according to a UPD press release. After telling another female student, the two left the library and notified the UPD. Officers caught up and arrested Lim outside the library as he tried to leave.

Three days before the arrest, two other female students had reportedly seen Lim masturbating in a booth on the fifth floor of the library Sunday afternoon. They contacted the UPD, but Lim had left before officers could arrive.

UPD Lieutenant Carol Almaguer said two more possible victims have come forward since the release was posted.

Lim posted bail on Thursday and is no longer in custody at the Long Beach City Jail, according to Almaguer.

Lim is set to appear in court on July 11. The UPD has filed a stay-away order with the Long Beach City Attorney’s office to prevent him from returning to campus.

“Just being a misdemeanor, he’s not going to stay in custody until his court date,” Almaguer said. “We’re looking at preventative measures from bringing him back on campus.”

The UPD urges other possible victims or anyone with more information to contact the University Police Department Investigation Division at (562) 985-410.