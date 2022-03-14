COVID-19 regulations when traveling to different countries

People who are thinking of traveling to different countries during spring break must be aware of the COVID-19 regulations that are still in place at the desired destination. Knowing these regulations will keep those traveling and those living in destination countries safe.

Mexico

The CDC recommends being up to date with vaccinations before traveling and warns unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to the country.

According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, American tourists are allowed to enter the country and are not required to arrive with proof of a negative test or quarantine.

Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico, like the state of Jalisco, require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs.

Costa Rica

No requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test and there is no quarantine period in place.

Beginning March 1, 2022, businesses, sports, cultural and academic activities, as well as discos, dance halls, and nightclubs, are operating at 100% capacity if they require vaccination QR codes.

If required, individuals vaccinated abroad who do not have a vaccination QR code can present their physical vaccination card to verify that they are fully vaccinated.

England

Travelers do not need to quarantine when arriving in England.

Masks are required in enclosed environments and public transportation.

According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in the United Kingdom, all air passengers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before traveling back to the U.S.

Australia

Travelers need to provide vaccination status when checking in for their flight.

According to the Australian Government, a negative COVID-19 test result is required for traveling to or transiting through Australia.

Quarantine requirements are determined by State and Territory governments.

Japan