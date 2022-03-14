It is recommended by the CDC to be fully vaccinated before traveling to a different country for vacation. Photo credit: Christina Merino
COVID-19 regulations when traveling to different countries

People who are thinking of traveling to different countries during spring break must be aware of the COVID-19 regulations that are still in place at the desired destination. Knowing these regulations will keep those traveling and those living in destination countries safe.

Mexico

  • The CDC recommends being up to date with vaccinations before traveling and warns unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to the country.
  • According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, American tourists are allowed to enter the country and are not required to arrive with proof of a negative test or quarantine.
  • Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico, like the state of Jalisco, require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs.

Costa Rica

  • No requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test and there is no quarantine period in place.
  • Beginning March 1, 2022, businesses, sports, cultural and academic activities, as well as discos, dance halls, and nightclubs, are operating at 100% capacity if they require vaccination QR codes.
  • If required, individuals vaccinated abroad who do not have a vaccination QR code can present their physical vaccination card to verify that they are fully vaccinated.

England

Australia

Japan

  • Beginning March 1, 2022, foreign students, technical trainees, and business travelers will be allowed to enter Japan in limited numbers.
  • Authorized travelers to Japan from the U.S. will be eligible for a further-reduced, three-day quarantine period.
  • According to the United States Embassy and Consulates in Japan, travelers from countries where COVID-19 is not spreading rapidly and who are fully vaccinated may be able to avoid quarantine but the U.S. is not included in this category at the time.

