CSULB ASI announces 2022 election results

The Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) student government election ceremony was held in-person at the University Student Union (USU) south plaza on Thursday afternoon.

About 35 people attended the ceremony to hear the ASI student government winners who will serve in office for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

This year’s voter turnout was one of the highest compared to recent years, according to a tweet CSULB President Jane Close Conoley sent out.

Beth Lesen, vice president of student affairs, announced the ASI student government winners at the ceremony.

President-elect

Isaac Julian

Julian won 54% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 2,450 votes total.



Executive Vice President-elect

Diamond Byrd

Byrd won 76% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 3,421 votes total.



Vice President of Finance-elect

Mitali Jain

Jain won 63% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 2,862 votes total.

Senator at-Large-elect

Verena Mikhail

Mikhail won 30% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 2,207 votes total.



Trustee-at-Large-elect

Samantha Schoner

Schoner won 36% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 2,511 votes total.



Senator-elect, College of Business

Daniel Rodriguez

Rodriguez won 100% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 534 votes total.



Senator-elect, College of Health and Human Services

Jocelyn Pena

Pena won 100% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 811 votes total.

Senator-elect, College of Education

Nidhin Varghese

Varghese won 100% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 258 votes total.

Senator-elect, College of the Arts

Mariel Carrasco

Carrasco won 100% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 381 votes total.

Senator-elect, College of Engineering

Dhrumil Shah

Shah won 100% of the majority vote from the Beach community with 686 votes total.

For more information on the ASI election results, visit their website. Further election updates will be included soon.