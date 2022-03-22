Grad Fair returns for CSULB class of 2022

Long Beach State officials launched the annual Graduation Fair in the University Bookstore on Monday, March 21 in order for graduating seniors to buy their caps, gowns, custom sashes, and graduation sale packages before the Angel Stadium commencement ceremony.

CSULB caps and gowns are available in a range of sizes as well as graduation packages that are listed for a discounted price.

Graduation packages for sale:



The Essentials Grad Pack



Cap, gown, and tassel

25 announcements

Bachelors: $99.98

Masters: $109.98

Classic Grad Pack



Cap, gown, and tassel

25 announcements

50 return address labels

25 envelope seals

Souvenir Tassel

Satin Walnut Diploma Frame

Bachelors: $254.78

Masters: $264.78

(Savings: $15.00)

Beach Pride Grad Pack



Cap, gown, and tassel

25 announcements

50 return address labels

25 envelope seals

Souvenir Tassel

Grad Sash (Seal or LB)

Classic Ebony Diploma Frame

Bachelors: $309.73

Masters: $319.73

(Savings: $30.00)

Pyramid Deluxe Grad Pack



Cap, gown, and tassel

25 announcements

50 return address labels

25 envelope seals

Souvenir Tassel

Grad Sash (Seal or LB)

Pyramid Lithograph Diploma Frame

Bachelors: $394.73

Masters: $404.73

(Savings: $25.00)

Price of Individual Items



Bachelor Cap, Gown, and Tassel: $49.99



Master Cap, Gown, and Tassel: $59.99

Doctoral Cap, Gown, and Tassel: $69.99

25 Personalized Announcements: $49.99

25 Thank You Notes (Seal or LB): $14.95

25 Envelope Seals (Seal or LB): $9.95

Certificate of Appreciation/Cover: $16.95

Keepsake Announcement Holder: $12.95

25 Return Address Labels (Seal or LB): $9.95

2022 Black and Gold Tassel: $9.95

Padded Diploma Cover: $14.95

Pyramid Diploma Frame: $249.95

Classic Ebony Diploma Frame: $159.95

Satin Walnut Diploma Frame: $139.95

Class of 2022 Sash (with School Seal): $39.95

Upon arrival at the event, CSULB students receive a $5 coupon that is valid to use from March 21 to March 26 for one class of 2022 merchandise item.

All caps and gowns bought at the Grad Fair are available at the time of purchase, and online orders will take seven to 10 business days to be shipped out, according to the CSULB graduation website.

CSULB students unable to attend the Grad Fair event at the bookstore can order graduation packages, class rings, and other items through the university’s website.

The Grad Fair will be held from March 21 until March 24 at the University Bookstore from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about CSULB graduation packages or individualized items, visit their website.