Where and what to recycle on campus

As the annual Earth Day celebration approaches, Long Beach State has several places on campus where students and faculty members can recycle materials such as bottles, cans, paper, and food waste.

Bottles and Cans

Recycling bins for bottles and cans are located in some classrooms and all over campus.

Writing Instruments

There are a number of writing instrument recycling boxes located throughout campus.

Acceptable items include:

Permanent markers

Highlighters

Markers

Mechanical pens

Pens

If you would like to arrange a pick-up of a full box, please contact [email protected].

Paper

To recycle mixed paper, put them in the small or large blue office bins.

Campus policy requires that all documents containing confidential information of students, staff, and faculty must be properly destroyed (shredded) before they can be discarded.

Cardboard

To recycle cardboard boxes, they should be flattened and placed next to the blue recycling containers. If departments have a large number of boxes, they should flatten them and place them next to the building’s trash dumpsters.

Batteries

Faculty, staff, and students can recycle rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries at several locations throughout campus. It’s important to dispose of batteries properly because batteries contain toxic materials that can contaminate the air, land, and water.

Departments that generate large quantities of batteries should contact Environmental Health and Safety to request a special pick up.

Toner and Inkjet Cartridges

Toner and inkjet cartridges should be recycled by placing used cartridges inside the replacement cartridge box and sent through intercampus mail to Receiving and Mail services.

If you do not have the box, place it in a plastic bag and leave a note saying “for recycling.”

The address is 1331 Palo Verde Avenue Long Beach, CA 90840-5801, and can be contacted at [email protected]

Food waste and compost

Food waste can be composted in designated collection bins in the University Student Union (USU).

To learn more about compost visit the Sustain-U FAQ’s on the ASI website.

Other recycling items

Along with the programs above the university also has programs to recycle:

Greenwaste (tree trimmings, leaves, etc.)

Scrap metal

Wood

Inerts (asphalt, block, brick, ceramics, clay, concrete, dirt, and plaster)

Packing peanuts

Shipping pallets

Cooking grease

Construction/Demolition debris

Tires and motor oil

Clean polystyrene packing peanuts can be donated to the 49er Shops Bookstore so they can be reused for packing books and merchandise. To donate items contact Clint Campbell, the contract administrator and facilities manager at [email protected]

Activities

Once a year, the Support Services office holds an auction of items that have gone unclaimed in the Lost and Found office.

Items are sold “as is” on a cash and carry basis. Credit cards are accepted with a 3% fee. For any questions, contact the Property Office at 562.985.1579.

Items for sale vary but may include:

Electronics

Jewelry

Sunglasses

Hats

Backpacks

Umbrellas

Notebooks and Binders

Bicycles (over 100 bikes for sale)

Skateboards

Scooters

Calculators

To read more about how the campus strives toward sustainability visit the CSULB Sustainability website.