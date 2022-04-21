CSULB students ‘take a sec’ to talk with current ASI executive leaders

Long Beach State Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) hosted a meet and greet with student government executives called “Take a Sec with the Execs,” at the University Student Union (USU) west patio on Tuesday, April 19.

CSULB students had the opportunity to walk up to ASI President Jesus Gonzalez and Vice President of Finance John Barcelona and ask them questions about student government and upcoming campus events.

Around 20 people came up to the booth and received complimentary donuts and free coffee vouchers. There were also pens, stickers, hand sanitizers and different invitations to future ASI events available that students could attend.

The executives promoted the bowling alley at the USU, and events hosted by ASI like karaoke nights and the poet’s lounge. After not being able to host these events during the pandemic, Gonzalez reminded students that the events are free for them.

“COVID made it challenging but I think we can all say that what limited things and time we have here this spring semester,” Gonzalez said. “We’re doing this all for the students.”

As Gonzalez and Barcelona’s term comes to an end, they continue to connect with students through events like “Take a Sec with the Execs” to share everything ASI has accomplished to provide for students and listen to what they want for the upcoming school year.

“To end my term it’s bittersweet for me, it’s been a long ride,” Barcelona said. “The business finance committee, we had a tremendous year, increasing grants for our scholarships and student research.”

Even though some students were not aware of the event, they took the opportunity to pick up free gifts and briefly talked to the executives.

Emily Gomez, a CSULB finance major stopped by the event to briefly check it out.

“[The ASI executives] were very nice and they gave us stuff,” Gomez said. “It makes [ASI events] look exciting.”