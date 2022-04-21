Plant a Plant event encourages environmental awareness for Earth Month

The “Plant a Plant” event organized by Sustain U took place on Tuesday evening, where students were invited to play with plants and understand environmental awareness during Earth Month.

Beach Pride events and Beach Balance partnered with Sustain U, an environmental sustainability organization, to hold the event at the USU southwest terrace.

CSULB students adopted a succulent plant and decorated a terracotta flowerpot or created a macramé hanger, so their plant had room to grow.

Caitlyn Boyer, a first-year pre-nursing major, participated in the event to encourage environmental awareness, and to socialize with fellow students after having not attended many in-person events during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I think it’s really important for students to be involved and socialize with each other,” Boyer said.

Cecilia Guerrero, the fitness and wellness coordinator at the SRWC, said the event benefitted students’ mental health.

“Some of the mental health benefits are reducing stress and having a purpose in caring for your plant,” Guerrero said.

Andrea Coca, a fourth-year aerospace engineering major and Sustain U student assistant, explained the significance that environmental awareness played in her career.

“My major is engineering, so we are learning to make transportation sustainable and working on hybrid airplanes,” Coca said. “It should be a main priority.”

Coca said there are companies working to either make airplanes electric or reconstruct the aircraft as lighter models that wouldn’t require as much fuel.