What Beach graduates can expect from the CSULB 2022 commencement ceremony

Long Beach State graduates will be returning to the Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the 2022 commencement ceremony from May 16 to May 18.

About 12,000 Beach graduates will be eligible to participate in the graduation ceremonies along with their guests, according to the CSULB commencement website.

Jeff Cook, CSULB interim vice president for university relations and development, said the commencement team is working with Angels staff “to provide digital tickets as early as the first week of May.”

When graduation day arrives, drivers may enter the stadium parking lot through three different entry points at Orangewood Avenue, State College Boulevard, and Douglass Road.

Parking will be free and will not require any form of a parking pass. Handicap parking will also be available at the stadium.

The Angel Stadium parking lot will be open an hour and a half before the ceremony’s start time, and the graduate procession will begin one hour before the ceremony, according to the commencement website.

Beach graduates can also make their way to the eight mini recognition stages spread throughout the stadium parking lot to take photos behind their personalized grad slides before and after the ceremony, according to the CSULB commencement website.

At the stages, CSULB alumni Jamieson Price will read pre-recorded names announced at each ceremony, according to Greg Woods, Director, News Media Services.

Diplomas will not be distributed at Commencement and will be issued after degree requirements have been completed and verified, according to Woods.

CSULB graduates must participate with their caps and gowns are recommended to arrive with footwear to support stair climbing and steep inclines.

During the three-day commencement ceremony celebration, student seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and stadium re-entry will not be permitted.

College Ceremony Dates

College of Engineering – May 16, 9:00 a.m.

College of Education – May 16, 1:00 p.m.

College of Liberal Arts – May 16, 5:00 p.m.

College of the Arts – May 17, 9:00 p.m.

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics – May 17, 1:00 p.m.

College of Business – May 17, 5:00 p.m.

College of Health & Human Services – May 18, 9:00 a.m

Livestream feeds will be available on the commencement homepage and shared on official social media accounts. After the live event is over, ceremony recordings will be available to view on the commencement website.

For more information on accessible seating services and accommodations, contact the Bob Murphy Access Center at (562) 985-5401.