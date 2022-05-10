CSULB student wins scholarship for working out

Many students attended the Owen’s Condition for Tuition Celebration event held outside the Student Recreation Wellness Center (SRWC) on Tuesday, May 3.

Launched in Fall 2011, the celebration recognized students who worked out and checked into the SRWC at least 50 times throughout the semester for points.

There were many prizes given out to students who checked in the SWRC at least once during the semester like Apple Airpods, portable chargers, skateboards, surfboards, and a TV. It was followed by the main raffle including the students who secured the 50 points.

Kolton Fernandez, a CSULB fourth-year kinesiology major won a $3,425 scholarship. The kinesiology major focusing on physical therapy was all smiles after receiving the check from program founders, the Owen family.

“I am kind of shocked, honestly,” said Fernandez. “This is my last semester so this eased everything in my plan. I am going to physical therapy school so now I have extra money, it is amazing.”

Fernandez mentioned how going to the gym helped him get through school not only physically, but mentally.

“Working out is kind of a huge thing, but the mental aspect is really great,” he said. “It only takes 30 minutes to make a difference in your day.”

SRWC Assistant Director Chris Huebner shared how the event showcases how students are taking advantage of their health and how it impacts them by getting the chance to receive the scholarship.

“We are celebrating all the students that took advantage of the rec center and interest in their own health,” said Huebner. “It is very impactful to have that undergraduate tuition paid for and financial freedom that you have for the semester. It is great to know that their hard work along with that well rounded aspect for health and wellness is paying off.”

Activities like outdoor games, arts and crafts stations, photo ops, caricature drawings, henna and airbrush tattoos, live entertainment, and free food were available to students.

Liberal studies major Crystal Mendoza, senior, and education major Chloe Haynes, junior, were a couple of students who attended the event.

“I always finish the Owen’s Condition for Tuition with the hope of getting free tuition,” said Mendoza. “I think it is more motivating to come to the gym knowing your tuition could be paid for. I played sports in high school and am a competitive person so I wanted to finish it for myself. I think I got motivated during COVID-19 to work out more.”

While making a terrarium at one of the arts and crafts tables, they mentioned how it feels being back attending big events after less COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think it is really fun,” said Haynes. “Being online, I forgot school was a social thing and we have events like this. It makes me very hopeful. When I see ASI creating big and diverse events like this, it gets more students involved.”

With the semester coming to an end, SRWC will be open for the remainder of the spring semester and throughout the summer as well.

For more information about hours of the rec center or the Owen’s Condition for Tuition program, visit their site.