Week of Welcome hosts largest student organization turnout in years

Long Beach State students will have the opportunity to join many student organizations and school departments at Week of Welcome, which begins on Tuesday Aug. 30.

Week of Welcome is a resource fair organized by Beach Pride Events, a department within Associated Students, Inc. Taylor Buhler-Scott, associate director of programs and communications, said about 280 organizations will participate in the event, the most in recent years.

Clubs, sports, fraternities, sororities and other student resources will host tables and booths at the event for passersby to engage with.

“There’s something for everybody, and this is a one-stop shop to see what those options are,” Buhler-Scott said.

Buhler-Scott said the large turn-out of student organizations and campus departments this year is a great way to increase student engagement. The event is not only aimed at new students and transfers, but to any student who wants to get involved with an organization.

“It’s really open to everyone, because not everyone wants to get involved in their first year,” Buhler-Scott said. “It’s totally up to the student at what point they want to get involved with something.”

This time around, Week of Welcome will have an expanded layout to provide more space to the organizations that will be attending. While the Central Quad will still be used – which is where the event regularly takes place – the Speaker’s Platform will be part of the event’s layout.

Tables will also be organized into categories to help students find what interests them. Additionally, there will be a map of the fair and flags that identify the different categories.

Week of Welcome will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Central Quad and Speaker’s Platform. More information about the event and who will attend can be found on ASI’s website.