Prop 27 opposed by Political Science and American Indian Studies professors

Long Beach State professors stand against Proposition 27, saying it sets a dangerous precedent in California.

Prop 27 would allow online and mobile sports wagering outside of tribal lands. Sports wagering in California is illegal outside of tribal owned casinos.

Those that are against Prop 27 said it would turn every cellphone and computer into a gambling device which would make it easier for underage gambling and addiction.

Anti-Prop 27 groups include 50 Native American tribes and tribal organizations, the California Democratic and Republican parties, and the California Teachers Association.

CSULB assistant professor in the American Indian Studies program, Theresa Gregor, is also against the proposition.

Gregor is Kumeyaay [Lipai] from the Ipai Nation of Santa Ysabel, and said both the tribes and corporations would have to pay start-up and renewal fees, but the damage would be felt by the tribes a lot more.

“I see it as these outside corporations are taking advantage of smaller tribes’ desire to compete and ramp up services,” Gregor said. “I think it’s a dangerous precedent that they’re setting.”

Advocates in favor of the proposition say that it would create a permanent source of funding to help reduce homelessness and will still allow every tribe to benefit, according to calmatters.org.

Groups that have endorsed Prop 27 include FanDuel, Draft Kings, BetMGM, the MLB, the Yokut Tribe, Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians and BigValley Band of Pomo Indians.

“This is totally going to revolutionize and open up a market to essentially people that are not from California and don’t have California’s best interest,” Gregor said. “They’re just looking at expanding their monopoly.”

It could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually, but likely would be no more than $500 million, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office’s (LAO) website.

Californians would see fiscal effects including increased state revenues, increased state regulatory costs according to the LAO website. Most of the money would be used to address homelessness and gambling addiction after covering the state’s new regulatory costs.

CSULB assistant professor of political science, Matt Lesenyie, said that there is no way for all sides to win here because there are only so many gamblers.

“It’s not just Draft Kings and FanDuel, but Vegas wants to cut into and reduce the tribes’ market share of gambling,” Lesenyie said. “The more gaming we have in California, the fewer people go to Reno and Las Vegas.”

Tribes with tribal-state compacts and certain gambling companies who partner with a tribe with a tribal-state compact would be able to apply for a five-year license to offer online sports wagering.

Opponents have raised $173.2 million against the proposition while supporters have raised $150.1 million, according to Cal Matters.