ASI attempts to accommodate staff shortage

Associated Students Incorporated experiences staff shortages this fall, with only 18% of their positions filled, and encourages students to apply as the semester reaches the half way point.

Students interested in finding work on campus can apply through the ASI recruitment site, where open positions in student government and media production through 22 West Media are available.

ASI has 125 non-student employees working full-time or part-time, and a total of 363 students occupied employment positions. Shannon Couey, the ASI communications coordinator, said 90 positions have been filled since July, but this still leaves over 80% of student jobs open.

Key roles such as director of human resources still wait to be filled.

Other vacant ASI positions within ASI include USU Building Manager, Facility Services student staff and Facility Maintenance Technician.

Associate Executive Director Sylvana Cicero explained the pandemic is partially responsible for the staffing constraints.

“One of the challenges we all have endured is managing Covid, working through staffing shortages, space capacities and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment,” Cicero said.

Before the pandemic, ASI led activities throughout the semester including the Week of Welcome, Movies on the House and Smorgasport.

April Marie Castro, the beach pride events coordinator, said ASI is working to readjust post-pandemic.

“With the break in our regular events due to the pandemic, students don’t know what to expect from us or the event,” Castro said. “We have to relearn what the most popular events are, what types of events our new students want to see, and what excites and interests them to be involved in our events.”

ASI student government still has open positions in the Senate, College of the Arts, College of Natural Science & Mathematics, Commissioner, Pregnant & Parenting Students, Veterans Affair and Academics Affairs Officer, according to Joe Nino, the assistant director of government affairs and Initiatives.

Jordan Eres, the assistant director of Human Resources, expressed that he feels fortunate to work with students and be part of their professional growth.

“The beginning of the fall semester always brings job vacancies,” Eres said “We are currently at the tail end of a hiring wave.”