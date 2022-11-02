Menstrual product drive aims to ease period poverty

Women’s and Gender Equity Center (WGEC) has organized a menstrual product drive throughout Long Beach. Available from Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, anyone is welcome to donate period products to help people who struggle with period poverty.

They are accepting packages of unopened pads, tampons, panty liners, individual sanitary wipes and menstrual cups. Donation sites are located at the Student Success Center in the Women’s and Gender Equity Center in suite 240, Bob Murphy Access Center in suite 110, The Dream Success Center in suite 290, and the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies located at the Mcintosh Humanities Building in suite 820.

The ultimate goal of this drive is aimed to benefit menstruators who struggle with period poverty.

Period poverty is the term used to describe the struggle to purchase menstruation products. In a 2021 study conducted by U by Kotex, research shows that two in five people struggle to purchase such products. This is a 35% increase in the span of three years, as compared to their previous research in 2018.

The 2021 study also stated that period poverty is excessively impacting the lives of Black, Latinx and low-income menstruators the most. The statistics say 23% of Black and 24% of Latinx people with periods are said to have struggled to afford period products in 2020.

One major factor that leads to period poverty is tampon tax. This is essentially a form of economic discrimination that occurs when people who menstruate are charged sales tax when purchasing tampons, pads and other menstrual products. Such products have often been taxed as luxury items rather than being recognized as basic necessities.

However, in Jan. 2020 the state of California passed Senate Bill 92. This exempted Californians from not having to pay taxes for diapers and menstrual hygiene products for two years. Nonetheless, those two years exceeded Jan. 2022 and tax is applicable yet again.

Jollie Hillburn, a first-year fashion design major, views this drive to be a beneficial way to help those who have no choice but to deal with periods and unfair taxes.

“Every menstruator needs period products and in my opinion, we shouldn’t have to be buying products given the fact that this is a natural part of our body that we didn’t ask for,” Hillburn said.

CSULB currently provides free period products to students who menstruate in a few restrooms across campus. However, this may not be enough for some people.

To help ease local period poverty, WGEC continues to promote the understanding of educating oneself about menstrual inequalities as well as advocating to help those in need.