Remember to vote in this year’s midterm elections

Voters have a chance this midterm election to help decide which political party will be in power in the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as choosing propositions and local candidates on the ballot.

To find where to vote in the upcoming election, registered voters can visit the state website or Vote.org to find the nearest polling place.

Registered voters living in Los Angeles County now have their ballot automatically mailed to them and can find the nearest ballot drop off box by visiting the L.A County website and entering their address.

For those who are registered to vote but are unfamiliar with the political candidates and propositions on the ballot, websites such as VOTE411 or Ballotpedia provide background information on local candidates and props.

Long Beach State provides voter information on the school’s website, with an official voter guide for California’s general election, applications to become an election worker and CSU Elections Handbook and Guidance on Student Voting.

LBSU will host a vote center on campus in Sunset Rooms A and B in the Pointe at the Pyramid. The voting center will be open to early voters on Nov. 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.