CSULB Counseling and Psychological Services program understaffed

Long Beach State offers help to students struggling with mental health through the Counseling And Psychological Services program.

CAPS offers individual therapy, workshops and various group services for students. However, the amount of counselors available to help students has declined.

There is a concern for the number of psychologists who can help the growing number of patients experiencing anxiety, depression and trauma-related disorders stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study done by the American Psychological Association.

The study showed that 65% of psychologists said they could not take in new patients, and 68% said their wait lists have grown since 2020.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy put out an advisory in December 2021 on an urgent need to help the growing youth mental health crisis in the U.S.

Students seeking mental health services at CSULB may have to wait longer if their issues are not deemed an “urgent matter,” according to the CAPS website.

Michael Barraza, the assistant director of CAPS, said, “Our hope is to be able to hire and fill all of the current positions we have this coming year.”

Barraza also acknowledged the growing number of students seeking mental health services for issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily depression and anxiety.

“Many students come in for assistance with anxiety and depression,” Barraza said. “I think one of the things that we’re seeing right now is just a lot of the struggles associated with adjusting to class after COVID-19, trying to manage all of the different changes that have happened throughout that timeframe.”

CAPS does offer same-day counseling and help after hours for urgent matters such as extreme anxiety, depression, the death of a loved one, suicidal thoughts or thoughts of harming someone else.

In addition, students can book an online zoom counseling session or come in for an in-person session.

Wait times are the same for both zoom and in-person counseling sessions, according to CAPS Director Amanda De Loera-Morales.

“We offer virtual and in person appointments and work with the students’ preference,” De Loera-Morales said. “The type of session does not make it any faster.”

In addition to having one fewer CAPS counselors than last year, Barraza said CAPS and student health share a psychiatrist responsible for prescribing medication to students.

“The distinction there is if you come to CAPS you’re getting therapy, and the medication support,” Barraza said. “Whereas if you go through student health, it’s typically just the medication.”

Students can book an appointment to see a CAPS counselor up to two weeks from the day they call or walk in. There are 11 licensed psychologists to choose from, according to the CAPS website.

“Right now, there isn’t that great a need or requests for services because most students are getting ready to study for finals,” Barraza said. “So right now, there is a definite availability of services.”

Barraza said the fastest available appointment is eight days from when a student calls.

The CAPS office is on the second floor of E. James Brotman Hall, room 226. Their office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and students can call (562) 985-4001 to set up an appointment.