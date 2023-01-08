High tides cause Peninsula floods, Seal Beach contamination

The Long Beach Peninsula and Seal Beach experienced high tides Friday afternoon, causing water contamination and floods in the area.

As harsh weather is expected in Long Beach this week, the city is building up the brims along the coast to prevent more floods.

A breach in the brim at 72nd Place caused floods at the Peninsula. It allowed water to come down Ocean Boulevard up to 67 Place, according to Jake Heflin, the Long Beach Fire Department public information officer and Long Beach State 2011 alumnus.

“There are still rain considerations in the local area and flooding that occurs in lower lying areas, but the Peninsula also is an ocean front,” Heflin said. “Swells, high waves, the trajectory of the swells depending upon which direction they come from are contributing factors to the situation [on Friday].”

As the flood subsided, residents along the Peninsula utilized the city-provided sandbags and lined their homes to prevent water damage.

While the high swells did not reach the homes at Seal Beach, the pier was closed until further notice after it sustained damage from high surf and wind conditions. The beach is also closed after sewage contaminated the water.

Heflin explained heavy rain causes urban flooding to divert to the LA River and the San Gabriel River. Those rivers flow into the Long Beach area and diminish the water quality.

The contamination was evident along the shore as the tide brought in massive amounts of garbage and plastic.

Jackie Lean and her family from Seal Beach began cleaning the beach when they saw the debris Saturday morning. Lean said she wanted to illustrate valuable life lessons to her four-year-old and seven-year-old sons.

“We thought that it was a good chance to teach our kids responsibility and that if ‘you don’t do it, don’t expect other people to do it,'” Lean said as she picked up plastic bottles along the sand. “‘Let it start with you if you wanna get things done and don’t wait for other people to do it.'”

Bill Aho is also a Seal Beach resident and a CSULB 1991 alumnus. He said the high tides had been the worst since he moved to the beach five years ago.

“Every winter there are storms and high tide. This is kind of normal for the boardwalk to close for a bit,” Aho said. “The tide wasn’t high enough to get into the house, but this was the worst I’ve seen it.”

Rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday in Long Beach. The city is advising residents to take necessary precautions.