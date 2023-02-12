Available resources for students in toxic, abusive relationships

Long Beach State offers resources to help students and Long Beach residents who are in toxic or abusive relationships.

In the United States, incidents of sexual violence, intimate partner violence and stalking are frequent.

Approximately one in there women and one in four men have experienced sexual violence, according to CSULB’s Student Disclosures of Sexual Assault, Dating Violence, Stalking or Harassment.

The site also estimates that one in three women and one in three men have experienced intimate partner violence.

Even when students who report experiencing sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or stalking describe their experiences using terms like “miscommunication,” “bad sex,” or “unhealthy relationship,” the psychological effects of the trauma are still evident. This was in reference to The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey conducted by Sharon G. Smith in 2018.

Counseling and Psychological Services

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is a service provided on campus that supports students in overcoming the obstacles that arise when setting and achieving academic, professional and personal objectives. Under the direction of licensed psychologists, advanced doctorate psychology interns and mental health experts offer counseling. They provide everything from crisis intervention and case management to short-term counseling and mental health resources.

Located in Brotman Hall (suite 226), these sources are accessible to students who need assistance.

Community Clinic for Counseling and Educational Services

The Community Clinic for Counseling and Educational Services in the campus’ Education Building (room 155) is another alternative to mental health and wellness.

Adults, couples and families can get expert, reasonably priced counseling services at the Community Clinic. While counseling services are priced initially at $15 per session, CSULB students are only required to pay half, making it $7.50 per session. All counseling sessions occur late afternoon or evening on Mondays or Wednesdays.

Project Ocean

Project Ocean is another resource available where their primary mission is to provide those present on campus with information on suicide prevention along with reducing the ongoing stigma surrounding seeking help as a weak trait.

To improve the quality of life for the CSULB community via mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, the USU Beach Balance program is yet another source available. The Student Recreation and Wellness Center’s Beach Balance program recently expanded with the addition of the USU Beach Balance facility, which is housed in room 309 of the University Student Union.

Many mental health services are willing to supply students and Long Beach residents with the help they need with additional resources at CSULB.