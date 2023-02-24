Anti-homeless architecture impacts Long Beach

Long Beach’s homeless population has been steadily growing, while shelter access declines due to anti-homeless architecture.

Although the increase is gradual, Jennifer Rice Epstein of the Department of Health and Human Services in Long Beach said, “Street homelessness would be reduced if more motel owners would be willing to accept city motel vouchers [and] landlords to accept housing vouchers.”

People have resorted to sleeping on streets, sidewalks and bus stops due to the lack of accessibility to stable shelter. However, they may not even be able to do that as Long Beach enables anti-homeless architecture within the community.

Whether it be benches with dividers, median gates on intersection islands or spikes on what once used to be a flat platform, this kind of architecture can be found in many places within the area.

However these structures are the city’s way of combating the recrudescence and not an attempt to push them into another section of a different city.

Long Beach’s city council declared a state of emergency on homelessness last month after seeing a 62% increase between 2020 and 2022.

Juan Sanchez, administrative intern at the Long Beach Office of Councilwoman Mary Zendeja, said, “This emergency proclamation that our mayor [Rex Richardson] started demonstrates the commitment of every department in our city to be all in.

“Given the current homelessness crisis, it is critical to be able to move quickly and efficiently to expand housing and services.”

This state of emergency will make it easier to recruit competent personnel, hire or contract for key roles, engage the necessary services, materials, labor and accelerate major construction projects like motel conversions.

“In 2022, Homeless Services saw a record 42,169 visits to the Multi-Service Center (MSC) and collectively moved 774 people from temporary programs into permanent housing and sheltered 1,942 people through emergency shelter,” Sanchez said. “The MSC’s mental health coordinator conducted 177 mental health sessions.”

Other successes by the homeless services included providing 13,561 people with showers, 407 with birth certificates and helping 68 reconnect with out-of-town family members.

“In addition to providing a safe place to sleep, these shelters are designed to match people to housing options as they become available, with supportive services to help individuals move into permanent housing as quickly as possible,” Rice Epstein said.

The city continues to address this complicated multifaceted social issue every single day as there are numerous causes for why people end up unhoused in the first place.

Long Beach places addressing concerns linked to residents who are experiencing homelessness as a top priority in their agenda. The city has adopted an adaptable strategy, collaborating across departments to offer services to persons who are unhoused or at risk of becoming so.