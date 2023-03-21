Day 1 Digital Access enables accessibility

Associated Students Inc. Senators addressed the benefits of Day 1 Digital Access (D1DA) as well as concerns about the lack of professor participation.

The ASI Senate passed Senate Resolution #2020-25 bill in support of having D1DA classes back in April 2020.

The Day 1 Digital Access is given to students to help them avoid purchasing a textbook for a class they might drop. With D1DA, students receive free access to their required course textbooks, and free access to material that is provided by the professors.

When a professor provides Day 1 Digital Access for a class, it automatically opts in students for the first two weeks, or until the final add/drop date. If students opt out before the deadline or add/drop date no charges are added to their student account.

This also allows students to have required course material digitally from their first day of class.

But not all professors have shown interest in D1DA for their classes, as only a small majority of professors have been using the program.

“So right now about 30% of all faculty voluntarily utilize Day 1 Digital Access,” said ASI Executive Director Miles Nevin.

“By having the Day 1 Digital Access for students it can help them succeed throughout their years at CSULB and earn their degree to graduate quicker,” Nevin said.

ASI senators are looking for ways that help student on affordable material for classes.

“I think we should look for ways that are best for students on affordability,” Alejandro Rojas-Ibañez, ASI Senator for the College of Liberal Arts said. “Students want to get their books on time for classes, I strongly believe that we should find the best possible way for the students to get their books.”

Over 500 professors have enrolled their classes in Day 1 Digital Access despite only 30% of the faculty actually using them.

“I think 30% is actually quite high and I think right now it’s an avenue we need to continue exploring,” Stephanie Marquez, ASI Senator for the College of Liberal Arts said. “I do think though, the opt out needs to be publicized more, because students were very confused on what that meant, but currently I think this seems like a good option for the campus to continue using,”

For the spring 2023 semester over 17,000 students were given the option to use D1DA in their classes and about 70-75% of those students chose to stay opted in with the program.