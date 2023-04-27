Free QPR training could save a life

Project OCEAN, an organization at Long Beach State that provides peer mentoring and suicide prevention education, is offering two more sessions of QPR training, allowing students to become certified “QPR Gatekeepers.”

QPR, which stands for “Question, Persuade, and Refer,” is a training that equips the person with the tools, skills and knowledge to support someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Project OCEAN describes QPR training as providing students with “information about the different warning signs, resources and ways to support those who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.”

Participating in QPR training will certify you as a “QPR Gatekeeper” for three years, a nationally recognized certification.

According to a report from the American College Health Association, suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students. Statistics from the University of Michigan show that 25% of college students know someone who has died from suicide.

These numbers increase among students of color and those who identify as LGBTQ+. In QPR training, this inequity is highlighted.

“Throughout this training we speak about breaking down the stigma of mental health and illness through a multicultural lens…[and] about cultural differences when it comes to mental health and the ability to seek help,” said CAPS Peer Program Coordinator Kiana Nua.

With statistics like these, being equipped with the resources to help someone experiencing thoughts of suicide is essential. Studies have shown that QPR training empowers participants with the proper knowledge to identify the warning signs of suicide.

Project OCEAN offers QPR training to all students, alongside other workshops and resources, to raise awareness and increase education for suicide prevention.

One more QPR sessions is being provided in April as the spring semester ends. Every training session is two hours long. The final training session was held on April 26.

“To get more involved with Project OCEAN students can follow us on Instagram, check out our website, or checkout our events on BeachSync,” said Nua.