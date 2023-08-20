08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: Guardian Scholars Jacob Parks (right) and Rudy Hernandez (left) head to their dorms at Cal State University Long Beach flanked by Alexander Gedney, a Guardian Scholars Student Ambassador. Photo credit: Steven Matthews
Incoming Guardian Scholars hit ground running with move-in day event

The Cal State University Long Beach Guardian Scholars held their Move-In-Day event on Aug. 18 to celebrate foster youth students starting the new semester at CSULB.

This year’s event, held at the College of Business, is the first year the Guardian Scholars partnered with Ready To Succeed LA, Make Good Inc. and Lincoln Avenue Capital, all with the goal of helping the incoming foster youth.

Incoming Guardian Scholars take a quick photo before receiving their duffle bags of dorm items.
08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: Incoming Guardian Scholars take a quick photo before receiving their duffle bags of dorm items to take to their dorm rooms at Cal State University Long Beach. Photo credit: Steven Matthews

Candi Marsh is the associate director of Guardian Scholars, a group at CSULB that provides support and services to current and former foster students that are taking classes at the university. The goal of the group is to ensure that these students have the same support structure as their peers on campus.

“Sometimes when you’re moving in, it’s traditionally like grandma, auntie, mom, dad and siblings there just cheering you on,” Marsh said. “That’s not always the case with our Guardian Scholars. We are their guardians, and we’re there to be their mom, their auntie, their everything, right?”

Guardian Scholars leaders gather together before a short presentation from Make Good Inc. From bottom left clockwise, Cheryl Crumble, Oneida Santana, Beth Lesen, Dan Montoya, Howard Channel and Candi Marsh.
08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: Guardian Scholars leaders gather together before a short presentation from Make Good Inc. From bottom left clockwise, Cheryl Crumble, Oneida Santana, Beth Lesen, Dan Montoya, Howard Channel and Candi Marsh. Photo credit: Steven Matthews

Volunteer help at the event was provided by Lincoln Avenue Capital and helped the new students move into their rooms. Ready to Succeed LA pledged support and mentorship services. Make Good Inc. provided dozens of blue duffel bags full of supplies for the dorms.

The essential item duffel bags contain dorm necessities like bedding, sheets, towels, bathroom essentials, school supplies and basic dorm appliances.

Every incoming Guardian Scholar received a blue duffle bag that looked like the next on the outside, but the bedding and other items withing were tailored to the color schemes that the students wanted for their dorm room.
08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: Every incoming Guardian Scholar received a blue duffle bag that looked like the next on the outside, but the bedding and other items withing were tailored to the color schemes that the students wanted for their dorm room. Photo credit: Steven Matthews

“We want to make sure, head-to-toe, that these kids are ready to start,” said Ruth Stalford, founder and executive director of Make Good Inc. We believe in, you know, an equitable society, and how do you do that? You make sure that everybody has what they need when they need it.”

In addition to the duffel bags, Stalford says the students will also be able to select clothing items at the Make Good Inc. store over the weekend. The clothing will all be free to the incoming Guardian Scholars.

The Guardian Scholars meet the volunteers, some from Lincoln Avenue Capital, that helped them get settled into their dorm rooms.
08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: The Guardian Scholars meet the volunteers, some from Lincoln Avenue Capital, that helped them get settled into their dorm rooms. Photo credit: Steven Matthews

These donations support incoming freshmen foster youth like Ari Tippett, who grew up in the foster care system and is planning to major in education at CSULB.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity because I don’t have to stress about buying these things,” Tippett said. “Just to have people be not only supportive, but also help you with those things, it makes it less scary to have to experience the brand new journey of, you know, college and stuff.”

Once the Guardian Scholars received their care duffels and swag bags, they prepared for the journey from the College of Business to their dorm rooms.
08/18/2023 - Long Beach, CALIF: Once the Guardian Scholars received their care duffels and swag bags, they prepared for the journey from the College of Business to their dorm rooms. Photo credit: Steven Matthews

Rudy Hernandez, who plans to focus on math education at CSULB, is another incoming foster youth freshman. He says that some of the major concerns for foster youth is stability and security.

“This entire event, it just takes a huge load off of me,” Hernandez said. “Being able to go into the school year without having to worry about my necessities being me, it changes the world.”

