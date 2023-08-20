Incoming Guardian Scholars hit ground running with move-in day event

The Cal State University Long Beach Guardian Scholars held their Move-In-Day event on Aug. 18 to celebrate foster youth students starting the new semester at CSULB.

This year’s event, held at the College of Business, is the first year the Guardian Scholars partnered with Ready To Succeed LA, Make Good Inc. and Lincoln Avenue Capital, all with the goal of helping the incoming foster youth.

Candi Marsh is the associate director of Guardian Scholars, a group at CSULB that provides support and services to current and former foster students that are taking classes at the university. The goal of the group is to ensure that these students have the same support structure as their peers on campus.

“Sometimes when you’re moving in, it’s traditionally like grandma, auntie, mom, dad and siblings there just cheering you on,” Marsh said. “That’s not always the case with our Guardian Scholars. We are their guardians, and we’re there to be their mom, their auntie, their everything, right?”

Volunteer help at the event was provided by Lincoln Avenue Capital and helped the new students move into their rooms. Ready to Succeed LA pledged support and mentorship services. Make Good Inc. provided dozens of blue duffel bags full of supplies for the dorms.

The essential item duffel bags contain dorm necessities like bedding, sheets, towels, bathroom essentials, school supplies and basic dorm appliances.

“We want to make sure, head-to-toe, that these kids are ready to start,” said Ruth Stalford, founder and executive director of Make Good Inc. We believe in, you know, an equitable society, and how do you do that? You make sure that everybody has what they need when they need it.”

In addition to the duffel bags, Stalford says the students will also be able to select clothing items at the Make Good Inc. store over the weekend. The clothing will all be free to the incoming Guardian Scholars.

These donations support incoming freshmen foster youth like Ari Tippett, who grew up in the foster care system and is planning to major in education at CSULB.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity because I don’t have to stress about buying these things,” Tippett said. “Just to have people be not only supportive, but also help you with those things, it makes it less scary to have to experience the brand new journey of, you know, college and stuff.”

Rudy Hernandez, who plans to focus on math education at CSULB, is another incoming foster youth freshman. He says that some of the major concerns for foster youth is stability and security.

“This entire event, it just takes a huge load off of me,” Hernandez said. “Being able to go into the school year without having to worry about my necessities being me, it changes the world.”