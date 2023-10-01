Destiny Islas brings diabetes awareness to CSULB

Diabetes is a disease that causes the pancreas to ineffectively produce insulin, the hormone that helps to keep blood glucose levels at bay.

Graduate student Destiny Islas has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since her diagnosis in 2018.

Islas was born and raised in Lynwood, later moving to Bellflower. The 25-year-old is part of the master’s program of public administration and explores communicative, leadership and problem-solving skills in regard to community and policy challenges. Islas has been able to achieve accessibility and resources for diabetic students and faculty on campus with these skills.

One of her first successful campaigns was pushing for sharps containers in the University Student Union (USU) bathrooms for convenient needle disposal. Sharps containers are useful for diabetic students and faculty to dispose of hazardous waste after injecting insulin or conducting a blood test by pricking a finger.

There are no sharps containers located inside any of the general campus building restrooms. Islas said it was a challenge to persuade the Student Health Services.

“When I first started my student government position back in fall 2021 as the commissioner for disability affairs, I had approached individuals within the Student Health Services on campus and was told the need for sharps containers in all bathrooms on campus was not necessary, as all diabetics carry our own resources to safely dispose sharps,” Islas said.

While budgeting is something to account for when looking at big projects such as placing sharps containers in campus restrooms, Islas said she doesn’t believe that it’s the reason that they are not as eager to push for it.

“It was the mere fact that it was assumed we as diabetics have the capability to always carry our own medical supplies, which made it more frustrating to comprehend,” Islas said. “Those who have no correspondence with diabetes or have it will never grasp how hard it really is to live with a chronic condition, an invisible disability. We as people come from all walks of life and not everyone is privileged to have such ‘basic’ resources.”

Islas’ proposal with the Student Health Services was never met with an agreement. She said no further efforts for alternative accommodations were made to support students and faculty with diabetes.

Islas decided to talk to members of the USU about her proposal for sharps containers. Her proposal was given the green light, and sharps containers can be seen in every bathroom located within the USU.

Islas’ advocacy did not stop. During the spring of 2022, Islas held a virtual presentation on diabetes awareness in collaboration with Student Health Services, where she met Pamela Jesse, the CSULB liaison of special events. Jesse herself has Type 1 diabetes and was diagnosed in her 40s. She asked Islas if she would consider starting a club on campus for individuals with diabetes.

Islas started the club in July 2022, known as the CSULB Diabetes Link, with Jesse as the club adviser.

“We started off slowly in fall of 2022, but Destiny remained steadfast and positive and by the end of the year we had a handful of active members,” Jesse said. “And even though our membership was few, the impact was great. I’ve been truly impressed by Destiny’s drive to make a difference, to bring together the diabetes community and to embrace and empower those whose lives have been impacted by diabetes.“

The CSULB Diabetes Link has held many events on and off campus. The club has also created partnerships with the Bob Murphy Access Center, Exercise is Medicine on Campus and the Student Health Services, among other school organizations. The club was able to win awards in its first year from the Student Affairs Division Recognition Event in multiple categories like Officer of the Year and Adviser of the Year.

As the club reaches its second year, Islas is still driven to make changes on campus and wants other leaders to follow in her footsteps.

“Many people have approached and thanked me for the efforts in establishing this resource to not just students, but the community,” Islas said. “When we as community leaders help one person, we help those in surrounding communities. We can leave a great legacy for generations to come.”