CSULB’s Science Learning Center educates students and children in the community

The Science Learning Center (SLC) at Long Beach State offers a unique place for CSULB and K-8 students alike to learn about science in nontraditional ways.

Located in the Hall of Science in room 110, the Science Learning Center has many exhibits for guests to explore. Those interested can visit the Critter Corner, an exhibit that showcases invertebrates (animals without a backbone), as well as an exhibit showcasing animal skulls and tails.

“What sets the SLC apart from the education department, even though we both focus on teaching others, is that we focus on how science learning happens,” said Katherine Huotari, the program coordinator for the Science Learning Center.

Despite the SLC being science-focused, it is not only for those who are Natural Science and Mathematics majors. In fact, all CSULB students are welcome to visit the center during their open hours throughout the spring and fall semesters.

“We also want to focus on making the center interdisciplinary and open for everyone,” Huotari said. “The mural displayed in the center was done by an arts major. It is all about just finding what you like and incorporating that into whatever you do.”

Apart from catering to university students, the Science Learning Center’s main objective is to teach K-8 students that learning about science can be fun.

“In the classroom, students don’t get enough science engagement or learning science apart from a textbook so with our informal teaching at the center, we can show those K-8 students that science is fun and hopefully get them more engaged,” said Karen Perez-Fernandez, an intern at the SLC.

The Science Learning Center uses informal teaching, unique ways outside of a normal classroom setting. This includes interaction with the skulls in the center or taking them on field trips.

“Students can be intimidated by STEM subjects so one of our goals is to show students science is all around them and we do that through the fun activities we host,” Perez-Fernandez said.

An example of one of these activities hosted by the center is having students build towers out of index cards and tape to teach them about engineering.

As far as outreach, the SLC goes to local elementary and middle schools for STEM nights and educates students about the scientific way of the world. The center transports live critters for students to be able to observe in person, teaching them critical thinking skills through observations.

The staff at the Science Learning Center consists of interns, volunteers and Long Beach State student assistants. Paid positions are available through work-study as well as paid internships for students placed through College Corps.

The SLC is always looking for volunteers if students need to log hours for graduation. Volunteer forms are located inside the center at the Hall of Science.