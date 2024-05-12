Security at Commencement: What graduates need to know

The Long Beach State University Police Department will have a manager who can be contacted to help figure out security issues during Long Beach State’s commencement.

The commencement ceremony is set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim with Anaheim Ballpark security team and Contemporary Services Corporation, CSC, security watching over the event. The event takes place May 19 to May 23.

With thousands of graduates and attendees expected, security measures are a top priority for law enforcement and stadium personnel.

Security at the ceremony will be treated as a regular baseball game. Attendees should refer to the Anaheim Angels Security Guidelines for more information about the event.

Items such as alcohol, large photographic equipment, tripods, umbrellas and balloons/confetti cannons will not be permitted inside the stadium according to the CSULB commencement site.

“All of the stadium rules are in place for Commencement. CSULB will release additional information to graduates for what to expect during Commencement,” Long Beach State Police Chief John Brockie said.

Attendees should arrive early to account for potential delays during the “Clear Bag Policy” security screening, according to Commencement Policies.

“The safety of those participating in and attending Commencement is always central to our planning, and as in years past, we take appropriate security measures working with both law enforcement and the staff of Angel Stadium,” James Millbury, CSULB news media specialist, said.

Hosting commencement at Angel Stadium offers several advantages, including ample seating capacity to accommodate the large number of graduates and their guests.

With commencement drawing near, graduating seniors like fashion merchandising major Mikaela Ocean are reassured by the presence of security measures.

“There aren’t any specific safety concerns I have about the graduation ceremony, I am assuming the stadium will provide staff. If I remember correctly, there was security last year,” Ocean said.

Despite the focus on security, the commencement ceremony remains a celebratory occasion for graduates and their families. Both organizers and attendees can be rest assured every precaution is being taken to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all involved.