Smorgasport to make comeback after COVID and postponement

The free on-campus carnival experience known as Smorgasport will return to Long Beach State on Friday, Oct. 28 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Smorgasport is an event organized by the Associated Students, Inc.’s event-planning department, Beach Pride Events. The event will include carnival rides, food trucks, a roller rink, a DJ stage, laser tag, carnival games, photo booths, caricatures, henna artists and more.

The event was previously scheduled on Sept. 10, but got postponed due to weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay.

“This event has a long history of happening every single year,” April Marie Castro, Beach Pride Events Coordinator said. “A lot of students have said really great feedback of ‘we love this event.’ It’s a great opportunity to destress and find alternative ways to have fun, especially on campus.”

Organizations on campus including Long Beach State Archery Club, Foodie Club, ADAptive society, Student Recreation and Wellness Center, and more will have various activities at their booths.

Smorgasport has an expected student turnout of around 5,000 students this year. Beach Pride contracted rides from carnival company SoCalRides, which are able to hold 30 to 40 people to maximize the amount of people that are able to participate at once.

The event used to be held in a single parking lot, but has now expanded into the Parking Lots G3 and E1 in order to prevent crowding and allow more space for COVID safety.

Students are also encouraged to wear masks during the event although not required, said Taylor Buhler-Scott, associate director of programs and communications at Beach Pride Events.

The event is exclusive to students at CSULB this year to prioritize the health and safety of our campus. Attendees will need to show their valid student ID and sign a “Waiver of Liability” upon entrance. Students under 18 years old are required to have a parent or guardian sign a “Waiver of Liability” and bring the signed copy at check-in.

“We’re still following the proper protocols, and we have a bunch of different entities to make sure that this event is done safely, but also still has the same level of excitement and fun that it was in the previous years,” Castro said.