Life’s a Peach at the Beach

Peachy pr lb is Long Beach State’s first student-run public relations firm that just launched in January.

Alumna Alyssa Canales originally founded the firm through the direction of CSULB’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and collaborated with CSULB’s student-led marketing club, Agency 241.

The firm was recently passed down to current members Alicia Casey, Mailea Ang and Gabby Alonso.

Coming from different majors and backgrounds, they are using skills learned in the classroom, through PRSSA and Agency 241 to formulate the firm into something to be proud of.

Casey began at Agency 241 and believed in peachy pr lb’s mission which encouraged her to stay involved and become a main member of the firm.

“It’s been a huge undertaking for us,” Ang said. “We really formed it from the ground up alongside Agency 241 last semester but we are really proud of what it’s becoming.”

Since its establishment, branding and an online presence are what the firm places a focus on.

Choosing the tone, style and logo was a process, especially since the team wanted to create something that showcased their core values.

“We wanted it to be mental health friendly for students to join,” Ang said. “We want them to know that they’re in an encouraging environment and that they have a team that will have their backs.”

Picking “peachy” to be in their name and logo helps market the warmth, youthfulness and freshness that the firm aims to exude.

The firm is looking for clients and mentors to help them through this process. They recently gave pitches to professors from different departments and clubs and hope to hear back regarding collaborations or assistance.

Getting their name out and having people know that they are here is a priority, Alonso explained.

The team puts an emphasis supporting students in the moment with their professional careers and through future endeavors, have the opportunity to gain skills, build their resumes and get comfortable in the profession.

“It’s really an inclusive and fun place to work in,” Casey said. “We want people from all skill levels to join because we are trying to leave this for students, present and future, to have something tangible that they can work on and be part of.”

The members encourage students of all majors and backgrounds to take a bite of this opportunity and leave their mark.

“I think it’s important for students to get that hands-on experience…working as a team and making connections on and off campus is really important,” Ang said.

The firm contains many roles that need to be filled and are outlined on the firm’s Instagram.