Building renovations, you choose

Question: If you could renovate one building on campus, which would it be and why?
Name: Lan To
Major: Third-year, Finance
Answer: “The CBA Building. They don’t have those refillable water stations and the closest one is [at] the Horn Center.”
Name: Reyna Godinez
Major: Fourth-year, International Business
Answer: “The CBA definitely. The first floor could use a lot of updating.”
Name: Randy Dang
Major: Fourth-year, Communication Studies
Answer: “I think the Liberal Arts building should be renovated. Not just one but all of the Liberal Arts buildings because they’re really outdated.”
Name: Annabella Exum-Strahlendorf
Major: Fourth-year, Pre-Linguistics
Answer: “Liberal Arts because those buildings are, I don’t know how to describe it, like crusty. They seem old.”