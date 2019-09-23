Building renovations, you choose

Question: If you could renovate one building on campus, which would it be and why?

Name: Lan To

Major: Third-year, Finance

Answer: “The CBA Building. They don’t have those refillable water stations and the closest one is [at] the Horn Center.”

Name: Reyna Godinez

Major: Fourth-year, International Business

Answer: “The CBA definitely. The first floor could use a lot of updating.”

Name: Randy Dang

Major: Fourth-year, Communication Studies

Answer: “I think the Liberal Arts building should be renovated. Not just one but all of the Liberal Arts buildings because they’re really outdated.”

Name: Annabella Exum-Strahlendorf

Major: Fourth-year, Pre-Linguistics

Answer: “Liberal Arts because those buildings are, I don’t know how to describe it, like crusty. They seem old.”