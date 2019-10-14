CSULB students spill tea about how they felt during the ‘shelter-in-place’ Oct. 7

Stephanie Flores, third-year studio art major

Where were you when you got the “shelter-in-place” warning:

“I was on my way to class when I got the notification. When I got into the classroom, my teacher locked the door. Other students blocked the window with a chalkboard so that people wouldn’t look inside. I was sitting at my desk waiting for notifications from school.”

Do you feel safe on campus despite the threat?

“I was lucky my door locked, but I felt bad for the people who were in a bigger lecture halls. I know of people who were in biggers classrooms and were really scared. I was [on] the third-floor of [Fine Arts 4] so I felt safe there.”

Jacky Cai, second-year graphic design major

Where were you when you got the “shelter-in-place” warning:

“I was [on] the fifth-floor of the library with my friends when I got the notification on my phone. We moved to the first-floor to see what was going on and then a staff member locked the doors and we just stayed by the computer lab. My friends and I were looking for an exit in case anything happened you know. And information was vague so that didn’t help my friend who was really anxious.”

Do you feel safe on campus despite the threat:

“I still feel safe but stuff like this makes you be aware in case anything happens. Just be ready to act in case anything really happens.”

Manny Antunez, third-year health science major

Where were you when you got the “shelter-in-place” warning:

“I was at work when I got the notification but I immediately texted my friends to see how they were doing. I texted them in the group chat but they weren’t replying so I texted them individually. The info was really vague so i don’t know if there was a bomb on campus or like someone shooting so that made things worse. My friends later told me that they barricaded themselves [in their classrooms] turned the lights off.”

Do you feel safe on campus despite the threat:

“I feel safe on campus. The school has a great community and everyone looks after each other, but the whole doors not locking is a big concern.”

Damaris Lizama, third-year public relations major

Where were you when you got the “shelter-in-place” warning:

“I was in class when my friend started freaking out because she got the notification. I panicked a little but I was trying to remain calm. My professor locked the door and then some students were trying to get in but because the doors were locked they went somewhere else. I was just checking for updates on Twitter. I saw that UPD tweeted something so I was just refreshing the page.”

Do you feel safe on campus despite the threat:

“I don’t feel safe. I was lucky my door locked, but I can imagine how others felt. The school wasn’t [saying] anything either so that didn’t help.”

Aaron Mendoza, first-year pre-nursing major

Where were you when you got the “shelter-in-place” warning:

“I was walking to my dorm when I got the notification. My first reaction was to ask other people if they got the notification too. Once I was on my dorm, I was hanging with my friends just checking Twitter to see what was going on… I’m just grateful that no shots were fired and that everyone was OK.”

Do you feel safe on campus despite the threat:

“I still feel safe here [on campus]. I see a lot of police officers walking around school and that makes me feel secure, but the school needs to act fast on the whole locks situation.”