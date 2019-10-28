CSULB students spill the tea about their favorite monsters

Spill the Tea is a weekly section for students to share their opinions and make their voices heard. Long Beach State students answer questions that can range from the silly to the political. We at the Daily Forty-Niner value the diverse opinions of the CSULB student body and look forward to you sharing them with us. This week, students talk about their favorite monster.

Haylee Marshall, first-year psychology major

It’s Halloween season, what is your favorite monster and why?

“I think I’d have to say Frankenstein just ‘cause it’s my mom’s favorite and I grew up with Frankenstein stuff, so it’s just always been my favorite. We always watched the movie when I was younger.”

Mathew Mendoza, fourth-year communications studies major

“My favorite monster is a werewolf. They’re very fuzzy like the small dog that I have in my house. Even though they might be a little more vicious and dangerous to be around, I like the fact that they resemble [a] more grown-up version of my small dog. His name is Duke. A werewolf would be a grown-up version of him.”

Edwardo Patrick Lopez, third-year English literature major

“I like Pinhead from the ‘Hellraiser’ series. I like the whole concept behind him, you know. This demon of pleasure, where pleasure can be so bastardized and perverse that it can become a pain. So, it kind of represents this weird hedonistic pursuit of pleasure that ends up kind of consuming you in a bad way.”

Gianna Primo, fourth-year communications studies major

“‘Monster’s Inc.’ is the first thing that comes to my mind. James P. Sullivan [or Sully], the green and purple big monster guy. He’s just so goofy and authentic and it brings a lot of resonance for me and my childhood. He always stood out to me because he was just so nice and genuine all the while being a monster.”