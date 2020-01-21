Students spill the tea on going to men’s volleyball games

Question: What is your favorite thing about attending men’s volleyball games in the Pyramid?
Spencer Pozgay, Fourth-year communications major
“I love the atmosphere at the games… I’ve been able to see both national championship teams so you love and appreciate the team.”
Brent Pothoven, fourth-year history major
“I call most of the games for women’s volleyball so you get attached… It brings the best atmosphere here to the pyramid.”
Melanie Morales, First-year psychology major
“I did volleyball in high school so I love it.”
Matthew Ortiz, Third-year business accounting major
“Tradition, obviously. I played volleyball in high school and they won the last two national championships.”