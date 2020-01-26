Students spill the tea on their hopes and worries for the semester

Question: What is one hope you have for this semester, and one thing you are worried about?

Claire Naz, second-year fashion design major

“I’m taking a bowling class so I’m really hoping it actually teaches me to be really like a professional. One fear… usually, I do this thing where I’m doing really good at the beginning of the semester but then I fall out… so I’m really hoping I don’t do that.”

Kameron Stout, first-year psychology major

“I’m really excited for all the fun times and the races that I’m going to share with my rowing mates. I’m worried about maintaining a high GPA… I’m taking 15 units, it’s a solid amount.”

Ramiro Granados, second-year electrical engineering major

“I’m hopeful to get started on more of my major engineering courses, [and] put more [effort] into my work. [I’m worried about] being lazy procrastinating… slacking off, that kind of stuff.”

Edwardo Martinez, second-year computer science major

“I’m honestly excited to learn. I have a real passion for my major. It seems like the intro courses are kinda just an idea of what I’m going to learn, but going into my sophomore year I’m getting into the nitty-gritty. [I’m worried about] not being able to perform [at] my best, there’s a lot on my plate right now.”