Students spill the tea on campus clubs

By Elizabeth Hanna and Miguel Barragan

Question: What clubs are you interested in joining, if any, at Long Beach State and why?

Miguel Sanchez, fourth-year political science major

“I’ve been part of the Greek organization, but I’ve also been a part of [Criminal Justice Student Organization] or sports clubs, I’ve been part of CSULB Men’s Club Volleyball. [The clubs] help me reach out to many more people [and] help me be more social. [Clubs help with] diversity as well because this school is diverse and it gets you to meet a lot of new people and get you out of your comfort zone.”

Terry Savoy, second-year pre-kinesiology major

“I loved basketball [club]. It was fun. It’s really competitive actually, more competitive than I thought it would be. I made a lot of basketball friends.”

Roger Brown, third-year communications major

“Something at the gym like a rock-climbing club or a basketball club. I’m probably gonna do an intramural this semester, just haven’t got to it, right?”

Isabel Anaya, third-year communications major

“I would be, but right now, since I’m still commuting. Maybe if I moved closer to school, maybe next year, but right now, I can’t.”