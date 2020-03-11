Students spill the tea on classes moving to ‘alternative instruction’

Question: How do you feel about the campus-wide temporary suspension of face-to-face courses? Will class suspensions affect your semester and education?

Kevin Reed

Fourth-year, computer science major

“I think it’s a pretty good idea because we live in 2020 with technology and we already have all the resources in place for online classes. Since this is a commuter school, a lot of people have to spend a lot of money on gas just to make it to class.”

“As a computer science major, I do a lot of programming and a lot of it is just by myself on a computer. Every week I probably spend two to three hours of driving, which is a lot … if I didn’t have to drive that often I would have a few extra hours a week that I could be spending learning, eating food at my house for an affordable price and saving money on gas. It would help a lot.”

Isobel Valdez

First-year, studio art major pursuing animation

“It’s pretty stressful … because I have a painting class and we have to work at home and we’re not allowed to come to our painting class right now. My professor is trying to figure out a way to get through to us at home. But it’s an introduction painting class and we need a lot of feedback, so it’s kind of stressful right now. For my drawing class … we need to take pictures and it’s hard because it’s face-to-face and [the suspension of classes] might mess up our whole work. It’s very nerve-wracking because we don’t know if it’s going to affect finals.”

Tucker Shull

First-year, pre-film major

“I’m not exactly sure how we are going to handle the public speaking class because you need to do public speaking for that and I don’t really know how I’m going to do that online. We might come to the school, I’d be fine with that because there’s not going to be a whole lot of people here. I’m not particularly worried about how this will affect my education … I am a little bit worried because people are reacting a little bit more than they should. They should be concerned but I don’t think that anyone who goes here is at risk, at least most of us. I feel like this [class suspension] is going to make me feel a little bit safer but I’d be fine if this didn’t happen I think.”

Adam Cisneros

Transfer student, electrical engineering major

“We actually don’t know what we are going to do, our professors haven’t gotten back to us yet and they say that they are going to be doing this online conferencing called Zoom, which has been effective previously in a winter class I’ve taken before but it was a five-week course of just go-go-go and it was very difficult.”

“For more intensive subjects like engineering and any of the hard sciences … it’s a little more difficult to do online conferencing because the motivation is not there to be in class. It might be affecting us as a campus, as a community and as a whole just because a lot of people don’t feel motivated to come to class anymore and for people like me who live 20-miles away, it’s a little bit more difficult.”

“It could benefit us in terms of staying home and saving money, gas and time. I have a laptop and a computer at home. In terms of software, some people might not have it and it might affect them a lot more severely than people like me who have these opportunities.”