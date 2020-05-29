‘Enough is enough’

I’ll never forget watching when I was 14 years old as Trayvon Martin’s life was mercilessly taken from him as his murderer was set free.

Fast forward eight years later and things have gotten severely worse and I am fucking fed up.

Christian Cooper, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd—their deaths differ in details but all carry the same agenda: to degrade the black community and portray them as the enemy.

Since when does a forged check constitute death? Last time I checked my moral compass, it didn’t.

Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people.

The interactive map created by Mapping Police Violence shows the date and location of officer involved deaths in the United States.

According to Mapping Police Violence, there were only 27 days in 2019 where police did not kill someone.

How can this be when we have been sitting and watching life after life being taken with no consequence?

It’s simply because 99% of killings at the hands of police between 2013-2019 have not resulted in officers being charged with a crime.

Credit: Mapping Police Violence

Why is it that when I get pulled over the officer doesn’t even attempt to reach for his holster, but when one of my childhood friends, who is black, has to debate with the cops to lower his weapon just so he feels comfortable grabbing his wallet out the glove box?

America was built on the backs of blacks and minorities and those communities are continually abused by white- fascists in power.

Our country has a rampant history of racism, expressed in slavery, redemption, segregation and continued white supremacy, and it doesn’t appear that that’s changing anytime soon.

In a time where people of color can’t even go for a jog without being murdered by a racist pig, fear is rampant.

Had there not been video evidence of these heinous crimes, many far-right-leaning Americans would have given the white aggressors the benefit of the doubt.

And, disgustingly, some still have.

As president, Donald Trump has simply ignored racism. We saw the true colors of his presidency after the demonstrations in Charlottesville, N.C. and Lansing, M.I., as he rallied behind angry racists but has continually condemned BLM activists.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Does anyone seriously believe that Trump’s Justice Department is organized to aggressively pursue racial justice?

I don’t.

Flint still doesn’t have clean water, but as soon as white businesses started to tank, the dollars came a-rolling.

At the end of the day, all of this hate and ignorance trickles down from a lack of education on basic human rights.

Enough is enough, black lives matter now more than anyone else’s during this time.

It’s time to wake the fuck up, America.

A version of this article previously appeared in another news organization.