Students spill the tea on their reactions to the presidential election

Alexa Briseno

First-year undeclared

“I am relieved that Trump didn’t get re-elected. Being Latinx during his presidency had been really difficult, hearing your own president calling your country of origin a ‘sh*thole” country’ was disheartening. I know that Biden and Harris were not the ideal choice and the have also made bad decisions politically, but I hope that Biden brings more unity and less hate for the next four years.”

Justin Conjurski

Fourth-year journalism major

“I believe there are a lot of very obvious illegal actions that took place, but I have accepted the projected results thus far and we will see things coming out about fraud in the near future.”

Tania Rangel

Third-year journalism major

“I feel relieved. It’s funny because when I found out, I was actually stalking the current president’s Twitter page. I got the little banner notification and this huge weight was lifted off of me, a weight that I didn’t know I was carrying around. I’m glad the better option won. It’s a step in the right direction, not the ideal candidate everyone really wanted, but this is a good step and we are going to take what we can get.”

Michael Anaya

First-year political science major

“I can’t say I’m happy with the results because I didn’t like either candidate. But I am relieved that we have one mediocre and poor candidate replacing another extremely poor and horrible candidate.”

Janay Taylor

Third-year Africana studies major

“I am very happy with the results. I know a lot of people don’t like both candidates, but I feel like America votes for who they believe will take us on the right path. At the end of the day, no matter what party we need to work together to be placed on the right path. Lastly, we have the first women vice president and she’s Black, I couldn’t be more proud and happy.”

Michelle Del Real

Third-year recreational therapy

major

“This was the first time I got to vote for a president and I’m so happy that I voted for not only myself, by my family, friends, immigrants, POC, minorities, women, Dreamers, the LGBTQ+ community, the list goes on. I hope that this new president and vice president will help the country heal from the deep wounds we have. I hope they both keep their promises and help not only those who voted blue, but those who voted red too. We need to come together again because we are so divided and it’s just hurting us. We need more love and less hate here.”

Jesus Manriquez

Third-year journalism major

“The people have spoken and it should be respected. To claim fraud from the president is to question democracy and the honesty of the people. It’s an embarrassment to claim the election was rigged and file lawsuits against states, and lose all of them except one. One where they only moved their poll watchers from 10 feet apart to six. It is one of the most embarrassing moments in history for a president.”