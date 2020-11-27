Students spill the tea on what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

Andres Araujo

Sixth-year American studies major

“I am thankful for my health, especially going through the coronavirus pandemic. I have not been exposed to COVID-19, but my prayers go out to the families that are encountering the virus. I know there’s hope for them. I’m also thankful for my wonderful family, a roof above me, and for education because without it, I wouldn’t pursue my success.”

Magali Pascual

Second-year family and consumer sciences, fashion merchandising major

“I am thankful for my health, my family, as well as their health, the CSULB community for making me feel so welcome and comfortable in my first semester at Long Beach, and lastly, I’m thankful for music that has been keeping all of us company during these times.”

Yesenia

Fourth-year kinesiology major

“I am thankful for my family and my home. I am thankful for my dog too!”

Alexis Pascua

Second-year communications major

“I am thankful for my family, friends, and good health!”