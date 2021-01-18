Letter from the editor: Welcome 2021

Dear Long Beach State,

As we close the doors on one of the most tumultuous and traumatic years in recent history, we here at the Daily Forty-Niner would like to thank you, our community, for sticking with us through it all.

From tracking the devastation of the coronavirus, to documenting the nationwide affirmation that Black lives matter, to venturing into the unknown territory of a totally virtual semester, the team at the Forty-Niner has been there every step of the way.

This new year is not only a time to look forward to the future, but it is also a time to reflect on the lessons we have learned.

The Daily Forty-Niner has been serving the Long Beach State community for 71 years now. In those years, things have changed, and so have we. As a team we are learning, growing and adapting to the fast-paced environment we live in.

This semester we will continue to provide up-to-date and important information online and on our social media channels, and we will continue to publish our weekly print edition online at issuu.com.

On behalf of the editorial team here at the Forty-Niner, we thank you for your continued support and look forward to continuing to learn and grow alongside you all.

Madalyn Amato

Editor-in-chief

Video by: Abel Reyes