Sleep like your life depends on it

There is no doubt that sleep is essential to our health and well being, so why is it most students have trouble sleeping?

A study from the National Institute of Health showed up to 60% of college students suffer from poor sleep quality and about 8% have insomnia symptoms.

You would think hours of studying and toiling over schoolwork would put most in a heavy slumber, but it might be your busy schedule that prevents you from sleeping. The same study showed shorter sleep duration and irregular sleep routines could significantly lower your grades and overall motivation.

According to Health Gov online, a good night’s sleep, which for adults should be six to eight hours a night, can lower your risk for serious health problems as well as reduce stress. The side effects of not sleeping enough for a prolonged time are catastrophic.

A Healthline article explains that memory issues, high blood pressure and trouble concentrating are just some side effects of not sleeping well. Not only are there long-term risks, but short term as well.

Have you ever fallen asleep just to be awakened a few hours later just to realize it is 3 a.m.?

Well, there is an explanation for that. And no, it’s not the nun from “The Conjuring” pulling on your foot, there is actually a scientific explanation.

According to Healthline, stress is one of the main reasons people wake up in the middle of the night. Also, waking up and looking at the clock can further instigate your anxiety.

There are many ways to ensure you have good sleep hygiene.

One way to ensure you fall asleep and stay asleep is to set a bedtime routine. This time should be for you to unwind. Read a book or magazine, listen to calming music or take a warm bath.

All these activities, in addition to avoiding bright screens and lights, can relax your body and get you in a sleeping mood.

Regular exercise helps decrease insomnia as well and has similar effects to sleeping pills. Working out and going to sleep is extremely effective. During your sleep, your pituitary gland releases a growth hormone that is responsible for repairing and building tissue.

Most adults will experience sleeping trouble at some point in their lives.

What matters is that when sleeping problems arise, there are ways to help overcome them. Sleep is important, and it is a time where your body resets and prepares you for the next day.

Don’t take it for granted, your body will thank you.