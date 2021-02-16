The two-factor authorization for student email is an unnecessary hassle

Long Beach State recently implemented a new two-factor authorization process for the student Microsoft email system.

This system requires a person to receive a six-digit code through another device, such as a cell phone, which then sends a verification code through text message. Users have to complete this every time they want to access their email account.

This process of having to type in a code can be tiring and discouraging for users accessing their email accounts. Personally, I find it to be a nuisance having to type in a code each time I log into my account. It has discouraged me from checking my account as often as I used to because it is not as quick and easy of a process as it was previously.

Some students in one of my JOUR 360 Culture and Politics of the Internet class voiced their opinions on not liking this new login system, though they understood why it was implemented as a security precaution.

This new verification system is definitely a needed precaution, but it seems unnecessary to have to login with a verification code every time. It would be more efficient for student’s time to login with verification code less frequently, such as twice per day.

The two-factor verification system doesn’t necessarily prevent certain hacking and scamming. A hacker does not even need a person’s user name and password information in order to access their email account.

According to a CNBC article, hackers can get around the two-factor verification process by sending emails that replicate or look similar to a real email requesting a person to click on a link of a real website. The website will require them to type in all their information. While that is happening, the hacker has all their information transmitted to a server and can retrieve information through the website’s cookies.

This kind of hack can occur without needing personal information, and the current two-factor authorization process would not prevent such hacking from occurring.

A better way to improve security and reduce scamming through this kind of hacking is through education. A program allowing students and faculty to learn about internet safety and knowledge to prevent someone from scamming would be a better way to counter security concerns.

A program similar to “Not Anymore,” an online training students had to take about safety that focused on “informed consent, bystander intervention, dating and sexual violence,” would provide a good foundation and introduction about hacking and how to prevent being a victim of scamming.

Security is important but not at the expense of students burdened through a painfully mundane process complicating their ability to log into their school email account. Reducing the number of times a student uses a login code daily would be a good compromise to keep current security systems in check, without it being such a hassle for students to access their accounts on a daily basis.