Two-step verification: Easier than you think

Long Beach State recently implemented a new two -factor authorization process to log-in to the student Microsoft email accounts.

The verification system has users verify access to their account through a variety of options including text, phone call or through the Microsoft Authenticator App.

Users can also access email accounts through the Microsoft Outlook App.

I recently learned about the Microsoft Authenticator App, which streamlines the process to log on by connecting an electronic device such as a phone to a user’s email account. Once a user adds their account to the app it only requires a user to approve or deny the request in order to log in to their CSULB email account.

Originally, I wrote an opinion calling out the unnecessary nature of a two-step verification process to log in to a student email account. I thought the text and phone call were the only options and it seemed like a hassle. But upon further investigation, I realized that the app allows a secure and easy way to access your CSULB account.

When using the authorization system by phone call or text, a six-digit code is sent on another device, such as a cell phone, as a verification code for the email. The user is then required to type in the code to log into their email account.

This process of having to type in a code can be tiring and discouraging for users accessing their email accounts. Personally, I found it to be a nuisance having to type in a code each time I log into my email account. It discouraged me from checking my account as often as I used to because it was not as efficient as it was previously.

Using the Microsoft Authenticator App, I now receive a notification when I log into my account on my phone that says approve or deny. I simply click on approve and the system logs me into my email account. I do not have to worry about typing in the six digit code and making sure I typed the numbers in correctly.

Though the process to login in through the app is convenient, the process can be quite a few steps and more time consuming to set up compared to the other verification options.

To access this verification form, a user needs to download the Microsoft Authenticator App on a mobile device and connect the app to their CSULB email account.

In order to change the verification setting, a user has a couple options.

The first option is to go to the Microsoft Multi Factor Authentication page of CSULB. Go down to the Manage your devices and click on register now.

It will take the user to my sign in and security info section. Under Default sign in method, the word change is highlighted and underlined in blue. Click on the word change, a drop down menu then will appear and click on Microsoft Authenticator Notification.

The second method is through logging into your CSULB single sign on. Click on Office 365 Student Office Portal cutlet.

Next, click on your name icon in the right hand corner and then click on view account.

Then click on security info and will bring you to the same security info page section with the default settings. Changing the settings is the same drop down menu process.

If it is the first time using the app, a QR code will need to be scanned in order for the Microsoft Authenticator App to work with the CSULB email account.

Some videos for further information on how to set up the verification system can be found here.

The new verification system does reduce the majority of hacking but some forms of phishing can still occur with the two-factor authorization system.

Although rare, hackers can get around the two- factor verification process by sending emails that replicate or look similar to a real email requesting a person to click on a link of a real website. The website will require them to type in all their information. While that is happening, the hacker has all their information transmitted to a server and can retrieve information through the website’s cookies, according to a CNBC article.

These types of emails tend to be for job listings or fake financial aid benefits according to Bryon Jackson, Assistant Vice President User Technology Services of the Division of Information Technology at Long Beach State.

I am aware that Student Orientation, Advising and Registration has a program on this and that similar programs have been done in the past. However, I do think more can be done to teach students about internet safety and security. A short tutorial online could go a long way to help students.

Long Beach State should create another program about internet safety and security for students alongside the new verification system. Together it can help protect students better in their understanding and knowledge of internet safety and security in today’s modern world.

Editor’s note: This article was written after the author was contacted by the Division of Information Technology pointing out discrepancies in their original argument. The writer did their due-diligence and went back to reexamine the story to find a new perspective.