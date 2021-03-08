Life after graduation

It’s March 2021, and it’s still hard for me to fully grasp this “new normal” that we’re all living in. As I’m sure many of you understand, this is not how we imagined spending our time in college or as recent grads. I think these are particularly difficult times for students in the arts, who get the most out of their degrees through hands-on experience.

I always appreciated opportunities on campus through clubs and organizations for experiences that would help me learn and grow. As someone who is low-income, I relied heavily on gaining on-set experience through groups like ASI Communications and 22 West Media. I couldn’t afford my own equipment, so having access to filming equipment and editing programs there was so helpful to me along with so many others.

This was also something I found to be a great learning supplement as someone who was minoring in film. My minor at Long Beach State mostly consisted of theory or history classes and less of putting lessons into practice, which is reserved for film majors. So as someone who is interested in working in TV and film, I needed to gain experience elsewhere to boost my resume for future opportunities.

A year ago, I was looking forward to spending my senior year expanding my knowledge and skills working on set – something that I’m truly passionate about. It was also going to be a time for me to build my portfolio, something that many job and internship applications ask for, and that heavily determines whether or not you’ll be asked to interview.

But now, as for most of my friends and peers, it’s difficult to create the content we wish we could. Most group shoots through campus have to be through Zoom, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s a bit difficult to safely gather a crew to work on any personal projects.

One thing the pandemic has done is force people to get creative. Although my lack of filming equipment has made it difficult for me to make quality video content, I’ve found the extra time to be just what I needed to create eye-catching resumes, cover letters, and other application materials.

So far, I’ve submitted over 80 applications to various jobs and internships. But unlike my start in 2020, I’m not hearing back or getting good news from most companies – something that isn’t the most reassuring feeling. For someone who just finished their undergrad, who was involved both on and off-campus, and received good grades, it’s discouraging.

I just got my diploma in the mail about a month ago, but life doesn’t feel all that different. I’m still applying to different opportunities on a weekly basis and trying to keep myself motivated through it all. During these uncertain times, staying motivated and creative are two of the most important things we can do for ourselves right now.