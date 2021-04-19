Letter from the Editors: Who’s responsible?

There are actions individuals can take to be more eco-friendly.
But larger corporate and state entities have contributed more to climate change.
According to a 2017 report from the Carbon Disclosure Project, 100 producers have been responsible for 71% of global greenhouse gas emissions from 1988 to 2015.
Here are those entities:
- China (Coal)
- Saudi Aramco, or the Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- Gazprom
- National Iranian Oil Co.
- ExxonMobil Corp.
- Coal India Ltd.
- Pemex, or Petróleos Mexicanos
- Russia (Coal)
- Shell
- China National Petroleum Corp., or CNPC
- BP
- Chevron Corp.
- Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.
- Poland (Coal)
- Peabody Energy Inc.
- Sonatrach
- Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
- Total SE
- BHP
- ConocoPhillips
- Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
- LUKOIL
- Rio Tinto
- Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Arch Resources Inc., or Arch Coal
- Iraq National Oil Co.
- Eni
- Anglo American
- Surgutneftegas
- Alpha Natural Resources Inc.
- Qatar Petroleum Corp.
- PT Pertamina
- Kazakhstan (Coal)
- Equinor ASA, or Statoil ASA
- Libyan National Oil Corporation
- Consol Energy Inc.
- Ukraine (Coal)
- RWE AG
- Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
- Glencore
- Türkmengaz
- Sasol Ltd.
- Repsol SA
- Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
- Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.
- Petroleum Development Oman
- Czech Republic (Coal)
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec
- China National Offshore Oil Corp. Ltd., or CNOOC
- Ecopetrol SA
- Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- Sonangol EP
- Tatneft
- North Korea (Coal)
- PT Bumi Resources Tbk
- Suncor Energy Inc.
- Petoro AS
- Devon Energy Corp.
- Natural Resource Partners L.P.
- Marathon Oil Corp.
- Vistra Corp.
- Ovintiv Inc.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
- Hess Corp.
- Exxaro Resources Ltd.
- YPF SA
- Apache Corp.
- Murray Energy
- Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
- Syrian Petroleum Co.
- Novatek
- NACCO Industries Inc.
- KazMunayGas
- PT Adaro Energy Tbk
- Petroecuador
- INPEX Corp.
- Kiewit Mining Group Inc.
- Maersk
- Banpu Public Co. Ltd.
- EOG Resources Inc.
- Husky Energy Inc.
- PT Kideco Jaya Agung
- Bahrain Petroleum Co., or BAPCO
- Westmoreland Mining LLC
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp.
- Drummond Co. Inc.
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Türkmennebit
- OMV AG
- Noble Energy Inc.
- Murphy Oil Corp.
- PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk
- PT Bukit Asam Tbk
- PT Indika Energy Tbk
- Southwestern Energy Co.