Earth Day Issue, Editorials, Opinions, Special Projects

Letter from the Editors: Who’s responsible?

There are actions individuals can take to be more eco-friendly.

But larger corporate and state entities have contributed more to climate change.

According to a 2017 report from the Carbon Disclosure Project, 100 producers have been responsible for 71% of global greenhouse gas emissions from 1988 to 2015.

Here are those entities:

  1. China (Coal)
  2. Saudi Aramco, or the Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
  3. Gazprom
  4. National Iranian Oil Co.
  5. ExxonMobil Corp.
  6. Coal India Ltd.
  7. Pemex, or Petróleos Mexicanos
  8. Russia (Coal)
  9. Shell
  10. China National Petroleum Corp., or CNPC
  11. BP
  12. Chevron Corp.
  13. Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA
  14. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.
  15. Poland (Coal)
  16. Peabody Energy Inc.
  17. Sonatrach
  18. Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
  19. Total SE
  20. BHP
  21. ConocoPhillips
  22. Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
  23. LUKOIL
  24. Rio Tinto
  25. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
  26. Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas
  27. Rosneft Oil Co.
  28. Arch Resources Inc., or Arch Coal
  29. Iraq National Oil Co.
  30. Eni
  31. Anglo American
  32. Surgutneftegas
  33. Alpha Natural Resources Inc.
  34. Qatar Petroleum Corp.
  35. PT Pertamina
  36. Kazakhstan (Coal)
  37. Equinor ASA, or Statoil ASA
  38. Libyan National Oil Corporation
  39. Consol Energy Inc.
  40. Ukraine (Coal)
  41. RWE AG
  42. Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
  43. Glencore
  44. Türkmengaz
  45. Sasol Ltd.
  46. Repsol SA
  47. Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
  48. Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.
  49. Petroleum Development Oman
  50. Czech Republic (Coal)
  51. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec
  52. China National Offshore Oil Corp. Ltd., or CNOOC
  53. Ecopetrol SA
  54. Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd.
  55. Occidental Petroleum Corp.
  56. Sonangol EP
  57. Tatneft
  58. North Korea (Coal)
  59. PT Bumi Resources Tbk
  60. Suncor Energy Inc.
  61. Petoro AS
  62. Devon Energy Corp.
  63. Natural Resource Partners L.P.
  64. Marathon Oil Corp.
  65. Vistra Corp.
  66. Ovintiv Inc.
  67. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
  68. Hess Corp.
  69. Exxaro Resources Ltd.
  70. YPF SA
  71. Apache Corp.
  72. Murray Energy
  73. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
  74. Syrian Petroleum Co.
  75. Novatek
  76. NACCO Industries Inc.
  77. KazMunayGas
  78. PT Adaro Energy Tbk
  79. Petroecuador
  80. INPEX Corp.
  81. Kiewit Mining Group Inc.
  82. Maersk
  83. Banpu Public Co. Ltd.
  84. EOG Resources Inc.
  85. Husky Energy Inc.
  86. PT Kideco Jaya Agung
  87. Bahrain Petroleum Co., or BAPCO
  88. Westmoreland Mining LLC
  89. Cloud Peak Energy Inc.
  90. Chesapeake Energy Corp.
  91. Drummond Co. Inc.
  92. Teck Resources Ltd.
  93. Türkmennebit
  94. OMV AG
  95. Noble Energy Inc.
  96. Murphy Oil Corp.
  97. PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk
  98. PT Bukit Asam Tbk
  99. PT Indika Energy Tbk
  100. Southwestern Energy Co.

