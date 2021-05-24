Mask mandates are being lifted, people are being vaccinated, in-person classes are returning in the fall — hope is on the horizon.

But for the graduating class of 2021, hope seemed all but lost when we embarked into the uncharted territory of an entirely online education in what was supposed to be the best year of our lives.

Many things were lost. Sports games went unattended and unplayed, performances were given to audiences of little black squares and friendships were formed in the chat box of Zoom.

But many things were gained, too. We had time to look inside of ourselves, explore our passions and discover that we are more resilient than we’ve given ourselves credit for.

When I think back on my senior year of college, I think I speak for many when I say this:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

This quote was written by Charles Dickens in 1859. Who knew that message would ring true to this day?

As we, the graduating class of 2021, begin this next chapter of our lives, how you look back upon this time will shape not only your own future, but the future of our world.

Take these lessons that you’ve learned, both in and out of the classroom, with you. Take the time to mourn, to look introspectively and to decide who you are going to be.

-Madalyn Amato, editor in chief 2020-21